DENVER (KDVR) — In less than a month, Colorado lawmakers will be back at the Capitol and working on new legislation. Some lawmakers are getting a jump on getting their legislative agendas out before they gavel in.

Over the past few years, there have been plenty of calls to end systemic racism. A group of lawmakers is backing a bill they said is a crucial step in putting Colorado on the path to doing that.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to racial justice as we unveil plans for a groundbreaking bill,” said Colorado Senate President Pro Tempore James Coleman.

Members of Colorado’s Legislative Black Caucus and leaders of Colorado’s Black community joined forces to call on the state to investigate its past through a task force looking into how the state could have contributed to systemic racism, spurring inequities in the everyday lives of Black Coloradans.

“It’s important that this is a collective comprehensive task force study because we are not just looking at one issue. In the past, we’ve looked at the disparity when it comes to business and procurement when it comes to government contracts, but we want to also look at housing, look at healthcare, look at education, look at so many other areas. This policy will definitely inform other policies moving forward,” Coleman said as the group unveiled their legislative goal at a press conference.

If the bill passes, lawmakers said they hope to have the task force complete their work over the next two years with the help of History Colorado.

“I love the fact that Colorado is blazing a trail here, I think we truly are with this study. I have not seen comprehensive studies that look exactly like what we are proposing. And I know it will be a model for other states,” said state Rep. Leslie Herod, of Denver, who will sponsor the bill in the House.

Lawmakers say they know the bill may face criticism, but longtime community leaders like Dr. Syl Morgan-Smith say this proposal needs to pass now.

“History is disappearing and we have the responsibility to capture it, preserve it and present it; and that is all we are trying to do. We are not trying to put anybody down, we are trying to bring everybody up,” Morgan-Smith said.

The bill will start over in the state Senate with Coleman serving as prime sponsor. Supporters believe it will have enough support to become law.