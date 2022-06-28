GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — Former President Donald Trump made a cameo at Lauren Boebert’s primary victory party, congratulating the congresswoman in a phone call that she amplified on the mic.

Boebert faced a challenge in the primary from a moderate candidate but was victorious, taking 65% of the vote against state Sen. Don Coram, with 76,830 votes cast in her favor as of Tuesday night. She will face a Democrat in the general election this fall.

During the victory party Tuesday night, Trump called Boebert. She put the phone on the mic for her supporters to hear.

“You have one of the greatest congresswomen. I think it’ll go down in maybe history. We love her. She’s special, her family is special, and she had a big win tonight. She had a win that everybody dreams about. So we love you all, and take care of yourself and take care of her,” Trump said over the phone.

“They love you, Mr. President,” Boebert told Trump as the crowd cheered.

Trump and Boebert have shared mutual support for one another through Boebert’s candidacy and time in office as representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Meanwhile, other “Big Lie” candidates who support Trump’s theories that the 2020 election was stolen from him were defeated in Colorado, including indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Greg Lopez, who ran for the GOP governor nomination, and Ron Hanks, who ran for U.S. Senate, also were defeated.