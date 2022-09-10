Podium lectern with two microphones and United States flag in background

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — Voters will have a chance to see Western Slope’s congressional candidates face off on Saturday night.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and opponent Adam Frisch are set to debate on Saturday night in Grand Junction.

The event is part of a daylong series of debates hosted by Club 20, Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction Sentinel.

Among others, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and opponent John Kellner were scheduled to debate on Saturday afternoon, as well as Treasurer Dave Young and opponent Lang Sias.

Boebert to face Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman

Frisch, a businessman and former Aspen City Council member, will face the incumbent Boebert in the election to represent the GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District.

Frisch is a former banking executive. He told Ballotpedia that he is passionate about “getting inflation under control” and said he is an experienced local and international businessman familiar with affordable housing and infrastructure.

Frisch won the Democratic primary with about 42% of the vote. He took in 25,751 votes — just a few hundred more than opponent Soledad Sandoval Tafoya.

Frisch’s campaign said he has challenged Boebert to another four debates, in Pueblo, Rifle, Durango and Alamosa. Boebert has not yet accepted.

Boebert took in 66% of the vote in the Republican primary, or 86,322 votes.

Boebert, a first-term firebrand, saw the western Colorado district become even more Republican after redistricting. She had little trouble with moderate state Rep. Don Coram, a rancher and hemp farmer, who slammed what he calls Boebert’s extremism.

Boebert has closely aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and is a vocal critic of the Biden administration and congressional Democrats. She operated a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle until it closed in July.

Boebert defeated five-term Rep. Scott Tipton in the 2020 Republican primary and defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by a 6.2% margin.

3rd Congressional District campaign contributions

A recent FOX31 Data Desk analysis took a look at campaign contributions in Colorado’s federal races. Data shows more of Boebert’s donations are coming from out-of-state.

Still, individual donors in Colorado have given nearly $1.3 million to Boebert compared to around $236,000 to Frisch.

How to watch the Boebert-Frisch debate

Time: 7:20 p.m.

7:20 p.m. How to watch: FOX31 will stream the event on this page. It will also be streaming on the Club 20 Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.