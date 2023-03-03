DENVER (KDVR) — Students who were classmates of Luis Garcia were not the only ones demanding action at the state Capitol on Friday.

Adults were also under the dome advocating for movement on gun violence prevention too. One particular call to action had folks talking Friday.

“They’ve just lost a classmate and they are hurting and they don’t understand why action isn’t taken, they don’t understand why it seems so slow,” said Rep. Meg Froelich of Denver.

Lawmaker ‘confident’ in gun bills

Froelich wants students and moms demanding action on gun violence prevention to know that lawmakers hear them.

“We feel confident that we are going to address this public health crisis with a series of bills. And whether more bills come this session or next session, we have enough people who have made the campaign promises who are dedicated to addressing this as a public health crisis and who want to get this work done and who want to save lives,” Froelich said.

Four bills were introduced last week that would change who could file a petition for an extreme risk protection order, increase the purchasing age to 21 to buy any firearm in the state, create a three-day waiting period for anyone to buy a gun (a measure Froelich is sponsoring) and remove immunity protections for gun manufacturers.

Absent from that list was an assault weapons ban. It is something that started off as a priority for several lawmakers and others in the community at the beginning of this session.

“It continues to be one of our priority pieces of legislation,” said Abbey Winter, state chapter lead of Moms Demand Action in Colorado. “Like anything, we want to do this policy well when it happens. So, it does continue to be a priority for us. And we would support that if and when it were to happen.”

Moms Demand Action members said they remain optimistic about the possibility of the ban, given the gun violence prevention caucus at the Capitol and the number of lawmakers who want to slow gun violence.

The Denver Public Schools board called on lawmakers to pass a ban before this session even started. Board member Auon’tai Anderson dropped the resolution off to the governor’s office and leaders of both chambers to renew the call Friday.

Caucus member Froelich said lawmakers are looking at the smartest path forward.

“It’s important that we get the policy right. We are in a new era with a new Supreme Court that’s making challenging decisions, so we really have to be strategic and make sure that these are Supreme Court-challenge proof and really good policy that advances the issue and actually saves lives,” Froelich said.