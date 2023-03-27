DENVER (KDVR) – After a long weekend debating gun bills, state lawmakers are still at it.

Senators spent all day Monday debating a bill that would establish a three-day waiting period for gun purchases while representatives wrapped up their four-day stint on gun proposals in the afternoon.

The gun bills lawmakers have been working on this month made some major progress over the four-day window. Many of them are now steps away from the governor’s desk.

“When I look at them and I think of the hours we put in, the commitment we put into making sure we get the people’s work done, I’m really proud of them,” said House Majority Leader Monica Duran.

Duran said she is pleased with how productive state representatives were as they worked on the bills.

House Democrats approved three gun bills that will now head back to the Senate for their approval on amendments before heading to Governor Jared Polis to get signed into law.

The bill that would move the age to buy any firearm to 21 underwent a major revision in the House; sponsors struck the aspect of the bill that would have made it illegal for people under 21 to possess a firearm.

“The possession piece needed a lot more work. There was a lot more interweaving and in the time we had, we felt it deserved more than just kind of a quick fix,” Duran said. “So we will kind of take that through the interim and kind of figure out how to move with that. It’s more important to get the policy passed of raising the age limit to 21 to purchase.”

While Republicans praised Democrats for that amendment, they all still voted against all three bills.

Some asked for measures to be read in their entirety Monday, slowing work on the floor, even after Democrats used a rare rule this weekend to cap discussion on bills that were already debated for hours.

Republicans told FOX31 they just want to be heard.

“Time spent on this bill [169] went a fraction of the other bills because there was some of that bipartisan collaboration. And I think that highlights the point that we just want to be able to do our duty to our constituents to represent their concerns,” Republican Rep. Gabe Evans said. “The fact of the matter is, after five years of complete Democrat control of the state, a lot of the problems are not getting solved.”

Representatives also voted on the measure expanding who can file a petition for an extreme risk protection order.

Senators approved the three-day waiting period measure Monday night; that bill still needs one final vote in the Senate and a trip back to the House for final approval.

A bill looking to outlaw the sale of assault weapons also received a committee date for its first hearing after students and parents demanded action on the bill in recent days.