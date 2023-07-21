DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado congressman is working to secure funding for over a dozen community projects around the state. The requests total more than $11.5 million.

The projects range from things like police K-9 units to domestic violence shelters and public libraries.

For nonprofits, more funding means doing more services for people who need them. Some of those groups could be getting hundreds and thousands of dollars if Congress says yes.

Congressman Jason Crow’s office released his list of funding requests. A variety of projects are listed among the requests including $138,000 for Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office for new kennels and $1 million for Gateway Domestic Violence Services to build a shelter for battered women. There is also a $1 million request for Food Bank of the Rockies for new equipment.

“Making sure that we have the most up-to-date equipment, making sure everything is running really well is really vital and necessary to get food out to our community to make sure that it is safe and gets there right when folks need it,” Sarah Gregory, government relations manager for Feeding Colorado, said.

Funds to help homeless, people facing eviction

The Colorado Economic Defense (CED) Project has one of 15 projects Crow is trying to get funding for through the 2024 appropriations bill in Congress. Crow’s efforts just cleared appropriations committees this week.

“Something like 50% of Colorado renters feel they may lose their housing because they can’t afford to pay for it. So this is an emergent issue affecting so many of our neighbors,” CED Project CEO Zach Neumann said.

The group plans to use the $840,000 earmarked for them in the measure to get a mobile office, naming it the Just Bus, to help people facing eviction or homelessness.

“We’re hoping to have the Just Bus launched in 2024. So the idea would be we would be appearing at county courthouse near you at some point near you,” Neumann said.

“The goal of the bus is to park it right out in front the courthouse so that when someone is going in there for their trial or when they are trying to find their answer, they see the bus, they know there is a resource, and inside the bus, there is a lawyer, there is someone who can help them process rental assistance. So we’re really trying to simplify the process of navigating that eviction so that people can stay in their homes,” Neumann said.

While the bill cleared some key subcommittees this week, House Republicans are already talking about making cuts to the appropriations proposal; something that could drastically change plans for this group and other nonprofits if that happens.

“This is often the one thing between someone being evicted and getting to stay in their home but a lot of the resources that organizations like ours use are federal resources. Federal rental assistance dollars, federal support for eviction legal defense. And so supporting a project like the bus or supporting access to these resources ensures that we are getting the anticipated return or the hope for a return on these federal investments,” Neumann said.

Congress has until the end of September to work on and pass this bill to avoid a government shutdown.