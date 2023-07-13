DENVER (KDVR) — Families across Colorado are still feeling the effects of high property tax rates that left people in sticker shock this past spring.

A measure designed to bring a slight decrease to the state’s assessment rate is on the ballot this year but that proposal will use some Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) dollars if passed. Now, one group is gaining signatures in an effort to make sure Coloradans don’t ever see those increases again.

There have been a few proposals raised this year to address high property tax. The new proposal is one you could end up voting on next year.

“This is really a response to the lack of leadership at the Capitol to deal with this problem and to cap property taxes,” FOX31 Political Analyst Michael Fields said.

Fields is also the senior advisor of Advance Colorado Action, a conservative think tank. He has some experience with ballot propositions. FOX31 told you about one earlier this year the group was considering running to address property taxes, that has since been scrapped.

“We’re not doing [initiative] 21. That was a ballot measure for this year. That is not going to happen and partially because of the bad ballot language we got, the TABOR hooks, all these different kinds of complications,” Fields explained.

So on to a new effort. The group is trying to collect more than 124,000 signatures to get a new measure on next year’s ballot. The new proposition they are proposing would require voters to approve any future property tax revenue increases that go above a 4% annual statewide cap.

“That would be a put a cap on how much property taxes can increase each year, so annually,” Fields said. “And it would be a 4% cap unless voters vote to go above that cap. And so it would really let voters decide if they want government to keep more revenue otherwise they would have to stay at that 4% cap. The reason we are doing this is because the legislature and the governor have failed to act.”

There is a lot of time between now and November of 2024, so lawmakers could still act but Fields said he is confident voters will get behind the group’s idea.

“It’s very popular, the idea that they want to cap property taxes is something that people want to do, that it makes sense to them,” Fields said. “If their wages aren’t going up 40-50%, why are their property taxes going up that much?”

A big part of this concept is contingent upon voters saying yes. Fields believes this will be something folks will get behind in a similar fashion to TABOR.