DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his 2024 State of the State address.

During the speech, Polis is expected to lay out his priorities for Colorado for the new year.

This is Polis’ sixth year as governor, and he is expected to discuss high housing costs, public education and wildfire safety.

The speech will happen at 11 a.m. at the state Capitol. You can watch the full address live in the player above.

State lawmakers discuss top priorities

On Wednesday, Colorado lawmakers went back to work for the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

FOX31 talked with some lawmakers as they headed into the Capitol.

Many lawmakers said property tax relief, affordable housing and expanding education are top priorities in 2024.

The House is also looking at proposals that would create more jobs in rural economies by lowering startup costs, expanding early access to childhood programs and expanding housing access.

Eventful 1st day of legislative session

Once lawmakers entered the Capitol on Wednesday, they were ready to get back to work. However, the workday was interrupted by a brief protest.

The session kicked off in a similar way it ended during the special legislative session, with pro-Palestine protesters calling for change from the House gallery via demonstration. House Republicans did not stick around to hear their calls.

A pro-Palestine protester shouts from the House gallery of the Colorado Capitol before being escorted out on the opening day of the 2024 legislative session. (KDVR)

House Republicans walked out of the chamber when the protest began, some citing safety concerns, while others said they did not want to witness what they called a spectacle.

Police eventually escorted the protesters out of the House gallery, and the session continued.

Following months of rising tensions, House leaders on both sides of the aisle vowed to move forward this year with respect for one another as a priority.