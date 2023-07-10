DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers have been out of session for the past two months, but that’s not stopping some of the drama behind the scenes from surfacing.

Two Democratic representatives are suing leadership in the House of Representatives, alleging that leaders repeatedly violated Colorado Open Meetings Law.

The two freshmen representatives behind the suit have cried foul throughout the session over claims of a lack of transparency. Now those allegations have been formalized via a lawsuit filed in the Denver District Court last Friday.

Colorado has seen its fair share of cases regarding the state’s Open Meetings Law. Cases like the one brought against members of the Douglas County School Board or the active case FOX31 and other media outlets are pursuing involving Denver Public Schools.

Executive Director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition Jeff Roberts, said this one is different.

“I can’t think of another case like this where you had members of the General Assembly bring these types of allegations out about their fellow lawmakers,” Roberts said. “There are lots of other meetings and things that take place at the Capitol that reporters and others may never know about.”

First-year state representatives Elisabeth Epps of Denver and Bob Marshall of Douglas County are suing House Speaker Julie McCluskie, House Majority Leader Monica Duran, and House Republican Leader Mike Lynch.

The suit alleges the leaders and members of each caucus of the House used long-standing practices that violate the state’s Open Meetings Law; claiming those practices include discussing public business in private meetings, without recording the matters that were discussed and hiding those meetings from the public’s view.

“When you are talking about things like caucus meetings in this case, the Colorado Supreme Court has specifically said in 1983 that legislative caucus meetings are open to the public. They are subject to the open meetings law,” Roberts said.

The lawsuit also claims lawmakers used apps that self-delete messages during committee hearings to talk to each other in private ahead of votes.

“Text messages used on these messaging apps, there is no way the public can see that in real-time to know that they are closing the door, essentially, and if the messages disappear or are encrypted, they can’t CORA [Colorado Open Records Act] for them,” Roberts said.

What leaders from both parties said about the allegations

A spokesman for the House Republicans said: “This lawsuit is what Coloradans hate about politics at the Capitol. The infighting and expense is only a distraction to the priorities that they care about; improved schools, safer communities, more jobs at higher wages, and better roads throughout our state.”

“Republicans continue to believe that the people of Colorado deserve access to their government through comprehensive open meetings and open records laws — we welcome any conversation that will update our statutes to keep up with rapidly evolving technology,” Roger D. Hudson, deputy chief of staff for Colorado House Republicans said.

Democratic leaders named in the suit made some comments about the allegations.

“House Democratic leadership is committed to open and transparent government and ensuring a fair and public process for policymaking. We are still reviewing the complaint in full, and we stand by our caucus – dedicated public servants who work tirelessly on behalf of their constituents,” Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge said.

So what happens next?

“It’s hard to predict you know whether this will end up being a court ruling, or a court of appeals ruling after that, or if there is going to be some sort of settlement before all of that,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said a University of Denver law student is working on a report on the legal landscape on the use of encrypted and disappearing messaging apps that will be published soon. Another thing we could see from this is new legislation regarding the state’s Open Meetings Law.

FOX31 reached out to Epps to further understand the goals of the lawsuit. She issued this joint statement with Marshall late Monday evening. It said, in part:

Coloradans value transparency in government. Accordingly, the Colorado Open Meetings Law (COML) requires that the General Assembly conduct public business publicly. Much has changed in the 50+ years since Colorado enacted its Sunshine Laws. COML mandates seem incongruous and often unworkable; modernization is long overdue. As new legislators, we repeatedly went to House Leadership seeking solutions to COML violations we had witnessed and participated in. After six months of effort, we had to conclude that the Colorado General Assembly is unable or unwilling to properly address COML on its own. So on July 7, 2023, we filed an action in Denver District Court seeking judicial intervention to halt the legislature’s decades-long bipartisan practice of COML violations. We do not take this step lightly. Our goal is to usher the legislature into a workable open and transparent governmental framework. We assign no moral fault to current or past colleagues. We both entered electoral political service from backgrounds that made us particularly sensitive to the need for transparency in government. Without those unique perspectives, we may have accepted the legislature’s practices as normal or inevitable. But violating COML is not inevitable and must not be accepted as normal.

Epps and Marshall are being represented by Attorney Steven Zandberg who is also working with FOX31 and other media outlets on the lawsuit against DPS.