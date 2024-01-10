DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers are back to work at the state Capitol. The House and Senate were able to get to work, but not without a brief disruption.

Following a protest from the House gallery Wednesday, lawmakers made it clear they have a lot of work to do and they want to work together in a respectful manner to get it done.

Colorado’s regular legislative session kicked off in a similar way things ended during the special legislative session, with pro-Palestine protesters calling for change from the House gallery via demonstration. House Republicans did not stick around to hear their calls.

Members of each chamber notify the governor and members of the other chamber when they are ready to begin work. Wednesday’s demonstration began as Colorado Senate members came over to notify representatives that their chamber was ready to work.

House Republicans walked out of the chamber when that happened, some citing safety concerns, while others said they did not want to witness what they called a spectacle.

A pro-Palestine protester shouts from the House gallery of the Colorado Capitol before being escorted out on the opening day of the 2024 legislative session. (KDVR)

After police escorted protesters out of the House gallery, the session continued. Lawmakers did not spend much time on the outcries from the House gallery — legislators stressed the amount of work they had to do.

“We are in incredibly challenging times, and we don’t have time to waste. We don’t have time to fritter away when the challenges that confront our state are so pressing. So let us get to work,” said Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver.

Colorado legislative session begins with respect as priority

Following months of rising tensions, House leaders on both sides of the aisle vowed to move forward this year with respect for one another as a priority.

“It is the Colorado spirit that binds us together,” House Speaker Julie McCluskie said. “The first goal I want to talk about today is how we can guarantee a fair shake for every member, respect our diversity of lived experiences and identities and make civility a priority in our discourse. We can engage on tough issues without disregarding the humanity and the dignity of our colleagues in this institution or accusing each other of poor motives. To assist in these efforts, House leadership from both sides will develop a consistent rubric to guide our conversations in the well.”

“The actions and interactions of us will be judged by those who expect us to remain civil and above the fray of a petty tweet,” House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said. “If you have something to say on or about another member, they are only a few steps away. May we boldly take those steps and discuss our differences — face to face. Come to an agreement, even if that agreement is to disagree. But walk away from that fellow human with a deeper understanding of the opposing point of view.”

Lawmakers noted they look forward to working on education, housing and affordability measures this year.