DENVER (KDVR) — One of the most controversial issues on the Colorado ballot is Proposition HH. It’s the one that supporters say would cut property taxes, while opponents say it would cut TABOR refunds.

Some of the people opposed to Prop HH have an alternate​ plan to help save homeowners money, but that may not work either.

Colorado Republicans on Wednesday detailed a proposal to counter the governor-backed property tax measure on the ballot. To make it work, they will need help from the governor himself or their Democratic colleagues.

“Call a special session so that we can actually get voices of Coloradans involved in an issue of property tax that affects each and every one of them,” House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, of Larimer County, said at a news conference unveiling plans to counter Prop HH and lower property taxes.

Republicans push 3 bills to counter Prop HH

House and Senate Republicans at the state Capitol never wanted Prop HH to get on this year’s state ballot. They have long said the proposal was presented at the last minute, leaving no time for input from community members and stakeholders.

If HH fails like Republican representatives and senators want it to, they want state lawmakers to come back in session before the year ends to take up three bills to cut taxes another​ way.

One is regarding a tax exemption for seniors and veterans. The other would lower the residential property assessment rate, changing the way local governments are designated and the way they are backfilled for reductions in property tax revenue. A final bill would reduce the state income tax rate to 4%.

Republicans say their plans would save Coloradans more money by cutting taxes without being detrimental to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. They need either the governor or two-thirds of state lawmakers to call a special session to even look at these proposals.

Will Polis call for a special session?

FOX31 asked Gov. Jared Polis if he would call for a special session, just hours before the Republican press conference.

“They’re coming in January. Could they come in December? Sure,” Polis said of lawmakers and the coming legislative session. “But look, I don’t see any way they can do something of the magnitude of what the people can do on property taxes. The people of Colorado can pass Prop HH and do $13 billion of property tax reform.”

Property tax notices go out before lawmakers are set to come back that second week in January, leaving a short window of time to come up with some sort of solution.