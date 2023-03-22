DENVER (KDVR) — Senate Bill 23-190, which is designed to regulate advertising in pregnancy-related services, passed its second reading Tuesday night.

The legislation’s sponsors said the bill, “makes it a deceptive trade practice to share information or advertise providing abortion care, emergency contraceptives or for referrals of either of these services when the service is not actually provided. This bill also clarifies it is a deceptive practice to advertise providing a ‘medication abortion reversal.’”

Supporters of the bill said there are clinics specifically located in low-income, young, or immigrant communities that do not offer the full spectrum of medical care. The full spectrum would include care for pregnancy, adoption or abortion. They said some of these clinics do not offer abortion or other time-sensitive care even though they allude that they do through coupons, free ultrasound offers, and pregnancy tests.

The measure aims to ban this type of advertising.

Sponsors said eight out of 10 people cannot tell the difference between these anti-abortion clinics, and ones that provide all services.

Sen. Janice Marchman explained, “This has to end. Please stop trying to get in between pregnant people and their options by lying to them and misrepresenting yourselves. Time is of the essence in the event of an unplanned pregnancy. Don’t slow them down, don’t interfere with them, all while shaming them and projecting your stigma on them.”

The other important piece of the legislation would ban the controversial pill that some medical experts say can reverse abortions. Others say it can’t.

Opponents of the bill said the medical board backing it is not qualified enough to determine its legitimacy.

Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer expressed her opposition saying, “I would urge a no vote on this. It’s just not necessary, it doesn’t make sense, and we need to find a better board.”

SB 23-190 still requires a third reading before moving to the House for consideration.