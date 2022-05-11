DENVER (KDVR) — A bill aimed at the state’s fentanyl crisis was getting closer to the finish line in the last hours of the 2022 legislative session.

The bill makes possession of 1 gram or more of any drug that contains fentanyl a felony, whether or not the person knew the deadly opioid was in there. Final approval of the bill was still pending late into the night, with the legislature set to adjourn at midnight.

A main point of contention on House Bill 1326 was the word “knowingly.” Fentanyl has been found in recreational drugs, like cocaine or counterfeit pills disguised to look like oxycodone. It’s caused the overdose deaths of users who did not know they were consuming the deadly opioid.

Fentanyl bill’s felony provisions at issue

Those in favor of the “knowingly” language argued the word protected unwitting drug users from harsher penalties. Law enforcement argued it gutted their ability to prosecute distributors.

The Senate struck the word from the bill. Back in the House, representatives disagreed. So members of both chambers met in committee Wednesday evening to reach a compromise.

Ultimately, the committee voted 6-0 to keep “knowingly” out of the bill, citing strong advocacy from law enforcement.

Under current law, a person can be charged with a felony for having 4 grams or more of fentanyl. Through the new bill, prosecutors could charge some for felony possession for having 1 gram or more of any drug containing fentanyl or its analogs, even if it’s mixed in with another drug.

The burden would be on anyone charged with the felony to prove they did not know it was in there. Should they take the case to trial, a jury could take that into account and drop the charge to a misdemeanor.

The bill also includes provisions for addiction treatment and other prevention measures.

FOX31 is following the legislature and will update this story with the bill’s final outcome.