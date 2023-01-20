DENVER (KDVR) — Some Colorado lawmakers are drafting a bill that would require large employers to provide schedules two weeks in advance.

Denver Democrat Rep. Emily Sirota said it will give employees more predictable pay and hours.

“People can’t tell if they’re going to be able to pay their bills. They can’t tell if they’re going to be able to pick up their kids from school or child care. There are many life challenges folks face when their workplace doesn’t offer predictable schedules so that people can plan their lives,” Sirota said.

In addition to advanced scheduling, the drafted bill requires employers to give their workers 12 hours between shifts, offer shifts to current employees before hiring outside work and require “predictability pay.”

“If an employer is going to add hours to the employees’ schedule, they would be owed an hour of predictability pay, and if they subtract hours from the schedule they’d be owed two hours of predictability pay at that worker’s hourly rate,” Sirota said.

Those against the bill say this will only hurt an industry that is already struggling to hire staff.

“It literally desensitizes employers from allowing for flexibility, which we’ve actually seen come to fruition in other places that have adopted a bill such as this. It’s really unfortunate for the employees who like that flexibility,” Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association said.

The bill is still being drafted by lawmakers and has not yet been introduced in the House.