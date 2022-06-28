ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 cameras were granted the opportunity to take a closer look at the ballot-gathering process in Arapahoe County for Tuesday’s state primary election.

Inside the Arapahoe County Elections Facility in Littleton, there were separate sections of election judges performing tasks ranging from ballot envelope opening to ballot sorting.

Another section was set aside for ballot security teams entrusted with picking up ballots from different city sites in the county.

“The process has worked very smoothly today,” said Peg Perl, deputy director of elections for Arapahoe County.

Perl adds that the ballot counting process is as secure as ever.

“We have a lot of layers of checks and balances and security on our process,” she said.

The state primary vote is certified in mid-July.