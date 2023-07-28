DENVER (KDVR) — A struggle over political power is brewing in Aurora.

A new proposal backed by current mayor Mike Coffman has cleared another hurdle to get on the November ballot. Some community members say the mayor and supporters were not up-front in their efforts to get support for the changes.

The proposal would give Aurora a strong-mayor system. Some folks in the city are taking issue with the process taken to get the question on their ballots.

Aurora citizens were trying to figure out who was behind an effort to enact tighter term limits for the city council and mayor. Coffman has now admitted his involvement with the proposal that will be on the November ballot, where his name will be listed as a candidate for reelection, but some community members say a key aspect of the proposal was downplayed.

“He is supportive of this ballot initiative but he is not in charge of running it. So we wanted to make sure that there is a separation where he does support this ballot initiative. He’s come out strongly in support of it but he is not in charge of this ballot initiative anymore,” Natela Manuntseva, campaign manager for the ballot question, said.

“It will take away all authority from the city manager. Right now we have a system where the city manager governs and manages the city and it will put all the authority in the hands of the mayor. And the mayor then will have all hiring decisions and all firing decisions, and he or she would make all of the policy decisions for the City of Aurora,” longtime Aurora resident and state Senator Rhonda Fields said.

Fields recently announced she will run for a county commissioner seat once her term ends at the state Capitol.

If passed, this would give Aurora a strong-mayor form of government like Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo already have. On top of concerns about the support behind the effort, some say Aurora and Denver are different for a reason.

“Denver’s system is a little different. They do have a strong mayor system because they are a city and county. In Aurora, we are not a county. We’re just the City of Aurora. So, our structure is set up a little bit differently and so I think all of those things need to be factored into before we decide to change how we govern,” Fields said.

Despite concerns from council members and community members alike, the campaign for the efforts says the move is all about changing Aurora’s structure to fit the city’s current needs.

“We just want to make sure the mayor has the ability to address the urban challenges that Aurora is faced with. We’re no longer the sleeping town of Denver. We’re now a robust city, the 51st largest city in the United States and we have urban challenges,” Manuntseva said.

Supporters said the language on the ballot is clear about what the proposal would do. Opponents said once voters see the language, they are confident, they will strike the effort down.