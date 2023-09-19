DENVER (KDVR) — A Washington, D.C.-based anti-Republican group has asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Rep. Lauren Boebert’s actions during a performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver.

The Congressional Integrity Project said Boebert behaved “in blatant disregard of the Rules of the House of Representatives” during the incident.

According to its website, the Congressional Integrity Project “is committed to exposing the reality behind Republicans’ politically motivated oversight and investigations targeting President Biden and Democrats.”

The group accused the Colorado Republican of not behaving in a manner that reflected the credibility of the House by “engaging in public lewd behavior at a family-oriented theatrical production.”

“Representative Boebert’s actions were not only appallingly rude and inappropriate but also a violation of her fundamental duty as a Member of the House of Representatives to uphold the letter and spirit of the House Rules,” the group said in a letter to OCE.

Boebert and her guest were escorted out of the Buell Theatre after “not adhering to the policies” of the venue, a spokesperson told FOX31.

She initially denied allegations that she had been vaping during the performance, though surveillance video from the theater showed what appeared to be the congresswoman exhaling vapor in the audience.

On Sept. 15, Boebert apologized for the “unwanted attention” her outing brought.

In the apology, Boebert said she “genuinely did not recall vaping” when she talked through that night with her campaign team. However, she went on to add that regardless of her belief, “it’s clear now that was not accurate.”

Boebert was first elected to the House in 2020. She is currently in her second term representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District after narrowly defeating Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022.