DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has become known for inserting pop culture and nerd fandom references in his speeches and general public comments, and his 2024 State of the State address was no different.

While this year may have been lighter on the references than others, several were still sprinkled throughout his speech.

Most notably, and in line with Polis’ embrace of the nerdier things, was a “Star Trek” comment.

“To not do anything would be ‘highly illogical’ as Spock would say,” Polis said during a section of his speech about working to keep housing costs in line with income.

He also referenced a show that many people, especially millennials and people in older generations, hold dearly.

“What a wonderful day in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, and soon more neighborhoods across our state,” Polis said when talking about expanding public transit in the state and reducing reliance on personal vehicles.

Another reference was geared toward a viral moment from last year.

“As you might be able to tell, housing policy that creates more affordable choices for Coloradans is my Roman Empire. If you don’t get that joke, feel free to ask someone from Gen Z,” Polis said.

This was a reference to a TikTok trend in which women asked the men in their lives, “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” and were surprised by the answer.

As for references that appeal more locally to Coloradans, Polis took a moment to discuss the Disagree Better initiative in the National Governor’s Association, which he is the vice chair of next to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who is the chairman.

“It’s not about agreeing on every issue. For instance, Gov. Cox and I can’t agree on which state has better skiing, even though it’s obviously Colorado, but it’s about how we can disagree better,” Polis said.

Throughout the speech, Polis also made references to his next career move – a question he said he has been asked despite his current term lasting until 2027.

“I’m ready to put an end to the speculation – especially with competition gearing up in the next few weeks. Today, I’d like to announce that I will be trying out for the Colorado Rockies this spring. Who needs legislation when you can have home runs,” he said early in his speech.

The joke continued later in the speech when he was talking about public transit.

“On the weekends you use that same transit stop to head downtown to see me play in a World Series Champion Rockies game or for dinner with your friends.”