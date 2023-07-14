DENVER (KDVR) — A changing of the guard will happen in Denver on Monday.

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston and elected members of the city council will be sworn into office.

As new leaders prepare to come in, FOX31 looks back on Mayor Michael Hancock’s time in office. FOX31’s political analyst weighed in on the highs and lows of Hancock’s tenure.

Hancock has led the city for 12 years. During that time, Denver has changed.

“If I were to give him a grade over the last 12 years, I’d give him a B,” FOX31 political analyst Andy Boian said.

Boian is a Democratic strategist who’s worked on national and local campaigns for decades.

He has been around to witness City Councilman Hancock turn into three-term Mayor Hancock, the leader of a city that saw a ton of highs and lows during his time in office.

“Oftentimes in grade school, you get graded for effort and the academics. Effort I think, you know, was high on his list. He put a lot into this job. And despite a lot of challenges, he loves this city and that is obvious. He’s a true Denverite, in my opinion, he always will be. But I give him a B because I fundamentally disagree with some decisions he made,” Boian said.

While Denver has thrived in areas like the economy and sports over the last few years, things like homelessness and crime saw an uptick.

“Honestly, I think there could have been some better leadership in areas by Mayor Hancock on some of these very substantive problems we have. So I am one who looks back and thinks there could have been some other things done to prevent some things that have happened. On the other hand and right in parallel with that, there is a lot that Mayor Hancock did to try to effect change,” said Boian.

Come Monday morning, Hancock will be handing over leadership to Johnston. Boian said Johnston will have a good foundation to start building on.

“When Mayor-elect Johnston takes over on Monday, he has not only a roadmap for some thoughts that Mayor Hancock has but also, people that will remain and help further some interests that Mayor-elect Johnston has to make sure things run smoothly,” said Boian.

Monday is not only the day Johnston will get sworn in, Hancock will also deliver his final remarks as mayor then too.