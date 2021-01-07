Colorado lawmakers took the floor moments before Capitol went on lockdown

DENVER (KDVR) — Before chaos ensued, Colorado lawmakers on both sides of the aisle did get to voice their opinions on the Electoral College proceedings. Two of the newest members of the state’s congressional delegation took the floor.

All but two members of the Colorado delegation were against overturning the Electoral College votes. But only one of those members was able to voice their opposition before the lockdown.

Despite rebuke from the vice president and Senate majority leader, some lawmakers stood behind President Donald Trump’s call to object the votes that were validated by states and judges around the nation.

Freshman Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, seen front and center cheering on the effort, was one of few lawmakers able to make her plea before a mob stormed the Capitol.

“For more than three decades, Arizona law set by the state Legislature has required that voter registration end no later than 29 days before an election. This is clear, it is law, unless amended by the state Legislature, this is the way it needs to be carried out,” Boebert said.

Arizona electors already certified President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential win, something Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse pointed out on the floor.

“With respect to my new colleague from Colorado, the question is not whether Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States; he clearly was. The people of Arizona, like so much of the country, spoke clearly and resoundingly. They voted in record numbers,” Neguse said.

Not long after Neguse wrapped up his statements, the Capitol went into lockdown. He said he was safe and sheltering place. Rep. Boebert was in the chamber when the lockdown took place and has since said she is safe.

1776 is the foundation of our country. Today I signed my name to a document to defend that foundation and our freedom.



The violence we saw today is inexcusable. Pray for America. pic.twitter.com/Y4ELkxJHGr — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

READ: Colorado’s congressional delegation responds to violence at US Capitol