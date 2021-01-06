Live Updates: Colorado lawmakers in lockdown during violent protests at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. Wednesday to dispute the results of the election and hear from President Donald Trump. Shortly after he finished speaking, a large group of protesters stormed the US Capitol building and even gained entry into the House chambers.
Senators and representatives had split from their joint session to discuss a challenge to the vote results from Arizona at the time. They were placed into lock down and some were able to evacuate.
Below you will find updates from Colorado’s congressional representatives:
Rep. Lauren Boebert – 2:40 p.m.:
Sen. John Hickenlooper – 2:36 p.m.:
Rep. Ken Buck – 2:14 p.m.:
“What has happened at the U.S. Capitol today is disgusting and anti-American. The American people have the right to protest peacefully, but this is not peaceful and it’s not a protest. I condemn this in the strongest terms and urge everyone to stop this madness immediately.
“I want to thank the U.S. Capitol Police for their service and work in keeping members and staff safe.”
Rep. Jason Crow – 1:54 p.m.:
Rep. Joe Neguse – 1:45 p.m.:
Rep. Doug Lamborn – 1:44 p.m.:
“My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm’s way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans.”
Sen. Michael Bennet – 1:21 p.m.:
“The U.S. Capitol security perimeter has been breached by protesters. They’ve moved senators and representatives and their staff into a secure lockdown. We’re awaiting more details.”