Colorado lawmakers hear testimony on police accountability bill

DENVER (KDVR) — When Vicki Trujillo walked up to testify at the State Capitol Wednesday, she was carrying an object in her hands. No one knew what it was.

A few minutes later, she told the room it was an urn containing the ashes of her late husband Jason Gomez.

She told House committee members he was killed by Denver police.

“Jason, if they didn’t know your name then, they will know your name now: Jason Gomez,” she said through tears.

That testimony came as the state representatives begin considering Senate Bill 20-217, which is aimed at increasing police accountability.

At times, protesters could be heard outside the meeting room at the Capitol.

State Rep. Leslie Herod helped sponsor the bill.

Herod said it was very personal for her after experiencing racism and being called the “N” word.

“It was time for us to act. Protesters (are) outside these doors demanding accountability,” she said.

For nearly two weeks, protesters have demanded justice for George Floyd, who was killed during an encounter with police in Minneapolis. They’re also demanding changes to the policing system in the U.S.

Across the country, the Black Lives Matter movement has been pressuring police departments to hold officers accountable.

At the hearing in Denver, the mother of Elijah McClain — who died after being injected with the sedative ketamine following an altercation with police — also testified.

“The nightmare my family has experienced at the hands of Aurora authorities is appalling and inhumane,” said Sheneen McClain.

The bill, which has already passed the Senate, would implement a number of changes, including requiring police officers to wear body cameras, prohibiting chokeholds statewide and allowing officers to be personally sued.

Many law enforcement officers say they are pleased with the bill, but there are some concerns.

The County Sheriffs of Colorado, the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police and the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement that a few changes are needed to clarify language to ensure agencies can carry out the bill’s intent and train officers with the new procedures.

Some say lawsuits will leave officers too exposed.

The bill’s second reading will take place Thursday. It could be on Gov. Jared Polis’ desk by the weekend.