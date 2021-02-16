Colorado lawmakers file hundreds of bills on first day back from recess

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers gaveled back into session Tuesday with a long list of bills to consider. By the end of the day, more than 200 new bills were filed, with hundreds more that could be submitted before the session ends.

Both parties say they are focused on uniting around a common goal, but there is a power struggle, and the governor seems to be in the middle of it.

“Our top priority will be to see our state out of the public health crisis and to see our state into an economic recovery for Colorado’s hardworking families and small businesses,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett.

In order to move the state past the pandemic, leaders in both chambers said the state needs to move strategically.

“Let’s continue to have those conversations about stimulus spending but — this is where I think we are starting to see some agreement in the press — let’s wait until we have those actual dollars until we actually start spending them,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Douglas County.

Though they agree on relief, lawmakers are not quite on the same page about the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

“I would give the governor an A+ and the reason I say and A+ is because of his communication. He’s been very transparent about having press conferences as us — as citizens — to understand what’s truly going on,” said Senate Assistant Majority Leader Rhonda Fields of Arapahoe County.

Republicans, on the other hand, want the General Assembly to be more involved pandemic decision-making.

“How is it that the governor can go about declaring a disaster emergency? How is it that he also has the authority to suspend statute and create new rules? I think that’s really where the meat and potatoes is, where the Legislature needs to be involved because it’s our responsibility to create new statutes,” House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Larimer County said.

While they disagree in that area, lawmakers on both sides say business relief and helping students recover from these past two school years is something they look forward to working together on.