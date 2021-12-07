Colorado gun storage law violated twice recently, juveniles’ family members charged

DENVER (KDVR) — The school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan has gun laws in the news again.

A measure the Oakland County prosecutor working the case said she wishes her state had is already in effect here in Colorado. The safe storage of firearms law took effect in July but the state is already seeing some violations, two coming this last week alone.

State Representative Kyle Mullica co-sponsored the Safe Storage of Firearms Law in Colorado.

It requires gun dealers to provide a lock for firearms and carries a class 2 misdemeanor charge for adults who leave their guns unsecured around minors.

“At the end of the day, we just want to make sure kids are safe and that they don’t have access to firearms that they shouldn’t be having access to,” Mullica said. “This bill isn’t about punishment. It’s not about wanting to get people in trouble. It’s about trying to change behavior.”

So far, charges stemming from the new law were filed in at least three incidents, all happening in El Paso County. The first time was back in October when a 35-year-old woman was found to be in violation of the law.

The second and third incidents happened last week.

Police said a Fountain Middle School student had a gun on campus this past Friday after removing his dad’s gun from an unsecured location at their house, his father was charged.

On Sunday, police in Colorado Springs charged a man after his family member allegedly got a hold of his weapon and made threats towards students and staff members at Vista Ridge High School.

Mullica said a key goal going forward with the law is informing owners about the law.

“A big piece of the bill that we focused on was education,” the Adams County Democrat said. “You know, we wanted that education to be put out there. We also wanted to work with those who are selling firearms to make sure that whoever is buying firearms is aware of what the law is here in Colorado.”

Mullica says he knows the law is still new but he is hopeful district attorneys and law enforcement across the state will follow and uphold the law.