Colorado GOP calls for Denver city councilwoman to resign

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado GOP is calling on Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca to resign following footage of her berating police officers during a protest.

Joe Jackson, the Colorado GOP’s communications director, said political parties should not tolerate police antagonism. Police body camera footage shows CdeBaca comparing police officer to dogs.

“In light of these recent comments and actions, the Colorado GOP is once again calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign,” said Jackson in a release. “It is past time for John Hickenlooper and Colorado Democrats to step up and condemn these repulsive comments and behavior. There is no room for leaders who call our police officers ‘dogs’ and continually denigrate them. Denver residents deserve better leadership than the corrupt and reprehensible behavior that Councilwoman CdeBaca is providing.”

The GOP’s call for CdeBaca’s dismissal follows an Aug. 19 incident involving police and homeless. CdeBaca protested alongside others and eventually came into possession of an officer’s body camera after it was knocked off.