Colorado Democrats to introduce police accountability bill

DENVER (KDVR) — The outrage over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis having a major ripple effect across the country and the Mile High City.

Now, lawmakers want to channel that momentum into meaningful reform when it comes to police accountability and transparency.

State Rep. Leslie Herod and Senate President Leroy Garcia stood with fellow Democrats on the state Capitol steps Tuesday, announcing a bill that would create sweeping change across Colorado.

“It’s not very common that you get so many members to say they’re supportive of a concept of a bill before it’s introduced,” Garcia said.

The legislation is expected to be introduced in the Senate Wednesday. It would appoint the state attorney general to independently investigate use of force cases that result in death or serious bodily injuries, and removes immunity from prosecution for officers, opening the door for individual lawsuits. On top of that, the bill would prevent officers from finding work at a neighboring department if they’re fired.

“It will strip your immunity from criminal prosecution and civil action if you kill someone,” Herod said. “If you have misconduct and you’re kicked off the force, then you can’t just go to Aurora and work, or go to Lakewood and work.”

The bill also requires all law enforcement to use body cameras, and requires racial profiling data to be collected for the purpose of improving department tactics.

“Now is the time. The time has passed, which is why we have these injustices going on,” Garcia said. “But right now were have to be willing to have these bold conversations.”