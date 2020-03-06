Colorado Democrats introduce bills to require guns be stored properly and reported to police when stolen

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Democrats have introduced two new bills aimed at improving safety in Colorado.

The new house bills, which will have hearings in the coming weeks, are aimed at gun storage and reporting to police when a firearm is stolen.

“We want to make sure that a 13-year-old who is going through a mental health crisis doesn’t have easy access to mom or dad’s guns in the closet,” Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Thornton) said.

His bill will require gun owners to properly store their guns in a safe or have a proper gun lock on them when they aren’t in the area of their firearm.

Mullica said a violation would be a misdeamenor.

Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-Centennial) has introduced a separate bill requiring gun owners to report to police when their gun has been stolen. Under the measure, a gun owner would have 48 hours from the moment they realize a gun is missing or face a minor fine.

“Between 2012 and 2017 over 31,000 firearms have been stolen in Colorado,” Sullivan says. “They only report them at sixty percent.”

The majority of guns are stolen from a vehicle.

Opponents to changes in gun laws in Colorado have quickly dismissed these bills as another attack on the second amendment.

“It’s really just a gun tax because it makes it mandatory they have to sell one of these locks with every gun,” Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock) said.