Coloradans with connections to the vice president react to her swearing-in

DENVER (KDVR) — History was made when Kamala Harris became the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American vice president. It was an exciting moment for some in Denver.

FOX31 spoke to people with connections to Harris. They said her seeing her swearing-in brings much-needed hope to the nation.

“Today is a deeply moving moment,” said Alan Kennedy.

Before serving as an elector, Kennedy met Harris after former President Barack Obama invited him to serve as a delegate on the rules committee at the Democratic National Convention.

“In 2012 when I met Kamala Harris, it was just a personal moment. I was able to talk with her. She’s a normal person. She listens and she is very passionate. I think she is going to bring all of those qualities to her role as vice president,” Kennedy said.

The moment even sweeter for Black women, especially Harris’ fellow sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA).

“I think it’s just positive because you are seeing someone that looks like you and we haven’t seen anyone in that role as vice president,” said Evetta McMillian-Walker, president of Mu Omega Omega chapter of AKA.

“I wore my pink and my pearls for the inauguration because I was so proud and elated to see Vice President Kamala Harris and just thinking of all the (firsts) she’s obtained here today. It’s just a sense of pride to be associated with that organization,” McMillian-Walker said.

Folks were watching at home, hoping Harris’ breakthrough will inspire the next generation.

“She’s going to be a role model for millions — for my daughter Caladenia, for everyone who is wondering if democracy will survive. It will,” said Kennedy.

Harris’ and Biden’s education are also serving as a source of inspiration. It has been almost 40 years since a president and vice president who did not graduate from an Ivy League school were sworn into office. Harris attended Howard University and the University of California, Hastings; Biden attended the University of Delaware and Syracuse University.