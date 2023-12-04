DENVER (KDVR) — The animal tranquilizer xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is becoming more prevalent in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says deadly opioid deaths involving the sedative rose by 276% between 2019-22.

A new bill in Congress requires the federal government to do more research into the drug, and there’s a Colorado connection: The measure is cosponsored by first-year U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo.

Caraveo’s first bill is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk, awaiting his signature to become law. She hopes the measure will slow the number of overdose deaths in Colorado and beyond.

“What this bill does is that it looks at what the next wave of drugs is,” Caraveo said. “We’ve all heard about fentanyl. There is a new drug on the market called xylazine, which is a horse tranquilizer. Not supposed to be used for human use, but it’s being added into the drug supply, and it’s contributing to the almost 2,000 overdose deaths that we have in Colorado every single year.”

Caraveo: Lawmakers taking drug crisis seriously

Before the Democrat was elected in Colorado’s newest congressional district last November, Caraveo worked as an area pediatrician and state representative. At the state Capitol, she sponsored measures surrounding drug safety on topics like nicotine, marijuana concentrates and, most notably, ketamine following the death of Elijah McClain.

“I think that it’s something both at the state level and at the federal level we’ve been concentrating on for a few years,” Caraveo said. “And I think the fact that it’s a bipartisan bill shows how seriously lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking the issue of the drug crisis.”

FILE – Deb Walker, of Chester, Vt., visits the grave of her daughter Brooke Goodwin, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chester. Goodwin, 23, died in March of 2021 of a fatal overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and xylazine. Government data released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, suggests U.S. overdose deaths have stopped rising in 2022 — a hopeful sign of at least a plateau in a public health crisis that has been worsening for decades. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)

Caraveo cosponsored this bill with Republicans Mike Collins and Ted Cruz and Democrat Peter Welch.

The bill instructs the National Institutes of Standards and Technology to focus its research on the drug. It also calls on the Government Accountability Office to probe the federal government’s ability to test, identify and respond to the substance as it becomes more prevalent.

“It’s a wave that’s really moving from east to west, as it’s been seen in Colorado. But what is really important about this bill is it prepares us for whatever comes after xylazine so that we can continue to stay ahead of the curve instead of always responding and being on our bad foot,” Caraveo said.

Since last year, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said only four drug overdose deaths in the state involved this drug, but Caraveo said the goal is to ensure those numbers stay low.