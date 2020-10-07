Calls on both sides of the aisle for compromise on economic stimulus

DENVER (KDVR) — President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he will not continue negotiating with Democrats on another stimulus package until after he wins the election. Later in the day, his tweeting signaled that he was open to more work ahead on carving out a deal.

The earlier Twitter statement sent shockwaves across Colorado as workers, businesses and schools eagerly wait for financial help. The tweet also sent the stock market falling.

Trump told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus on securing his pick for the Supreme Court instead of finding a compromise on economic stimulus.

Economists warn of even more pain ahead if Congress and the president cannot hammer out a deal to continue stimulating the American economy.

“For this second round, we know that the need is still great,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association.

Baca-Oehlert says schools across Colorado stood to benefit from the latest stimulus. She says money is already drying up from the CARES Act that helped schools safely reopen with PPE, testing and disinfectants.

“Districts have been using and relying on that [funding] to implement some of the safety features — so that’s what’s so concerning,” Baca-Oehlert said.

Trump’s announcement was met with calls to continue compromising on both sides of the political aisle.

“I’m disappointed that Washington didn’t come through for the people of Colorado,” said Steve House, a Republican candidate to represent Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District.

House is trying to unseat Democratic Rep. Jason Crow.

“This is playing fast and loose with American lives — with jobs — people’s livelihood and it’s really a terrible situation,” Crow said of Trump’s decision to end negotiations.

Crow says the president is putting politics above the real needs of the American people while House says Democrats started by asking for too much money that would not help those who need it most.

“If you look at the $2.3 trillion that Nancy Pelosi was trying to sell the American people — I think she needed a compromise,” House said.

Both Crow and House agree that work needs to continue toward a compromise.

Trump claims Speaker Pelosi has not been negotiating on good faith.