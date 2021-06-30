Calderón leaving Denver City Council to become executive director for Emerge Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Dr. Lisa Calderón will transition out of her role as Denver Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca‘s Chief of Staff and will begin duties as the Executive Director for Emerge Colorado on July 12, the organization announced on Wednesday.

A Denver native, Calderón’s 30-plus year career includes; Chief of Staff for Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, 2019 Denver mayoral candidate, college professor and co-chair of the Colorado Latino Forum.

“It has been a profound honor to serve Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and the constituents in District 9 where I live,” stated Calderón. “While I am absolutely thrilled to become the new Executive Director of Emerge Colorado on July 12, the transition is bittersweet because I couldn’t have asked for a better team composed of strong, brilliant and visionary women.”

Emerge Colorado is a nonprofit organization that provides support for aspiring women leaders in the state. Training, recruitment and networking are available for Democratic women who want to run for office.