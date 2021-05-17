Background check expansion, Office of Gun Violence Prevention bills pass Colorado House

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado House passed two bills addressing gun violence, and will now move to the Senate for consideration.

Bill HB21-1298 expands background requirements for firearm transfers. A person convicted of specific violent misdemeanor offenses, like sexual assault, cruelty to animals and child abuse, would be prohibited from buying firearms for five years. The vote was 42-21 in favor of the bill.

“Colorado is showing that we can do so much more than offer thoughts and prayers in the wake of mass shootings,” said bill sponsor Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder.

“Coloradans have been loud and clear in demanding action to curb the epidemic of gun violence that takes loved ones away from families far, far too often,” said Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, a bill sponsor.

Bill HB21-1299 would establish an Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The Office would provide education on existing laws and resources in the state, create a gun violence database and focus on gun violence prevention public awareness. The bill passed by a vote of 40-23.

“Colorado has made great strides in the area of gun violence prevention in the past few years, and especially the past few months,” said bill sponsor Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial.

“The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is designed to respond to the public health crisis that is gun violence by taking cues from affected communities and providing all Coloradans with the type of educational and mental health support that could save lives” said Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, a bill sponsor.