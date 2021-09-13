Biden’s Colorado visit: political strategists weigh in on agenda

DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden is coming to Colorado. The commander in chief is set to take on energy and climate change.

The move comes as a part of his trip to several states out west, including Idaho and California.

On Monday, the president was gearing up for an event in California to support the reelection campaign of Gov. Gavin Newsom. He will also talk about wildfires. With no looming campaigns here in Colorado, experts say he is looking at Colorado as an example for the nation’s energy future.

President Biden will visit the National Renewable Energy Lab on Tuesday and talk about plans to confront climate change.

“Back in 2011, then-Vice President Biden visited Colorado and talked about these eight renewable labs around the country being sort of the jewel of renewable energy, and I think he going to talk about that in Colorado,” said FOX31 Democratic strategist Andy Boian. “Colorado leads in renewable energy nationwide.”

The price tag for the budget reconciliation bill in Congress comes in around $3.5 trillion, with billions included in the plan to reduce emissions.

“Of course, we want more energy independence, we want to combat more negative things that are going on in terms of climate change, but I think this is always wrapped up in a larger bill and a lot of stuff that people don’t want,” said FOX31 Republican strategist Michael Fields.

Strategists on both sides of the aisle agree the climate is important but said the visit should go beyond that.

“I think delta [variant] is number one in Colorado right now. I think the safety and well-being of our children in school — we are watching numbers go up of sick kids, kids going home, having to leave school with COVID … should be number one,” Boian said.

“There are people that are struggling right now. Our state has gone from fourth in unemployment to 36th in unemployment. So, helping middle to lower-class families always should be a priority. I’m just not sure when you tack that much more debt on and raise as many taxes as you do that doesn’t also have an impact,” Fields said.

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement ahead of Biden’s visit.

“I look forward to meeting with President Biden tomorrow and sharing how Colorado and the rest of America are building back better through our bold goals to advance renewable energy, tackling the climate crisis and creating good-paying jobs. Colorado is a national leader in renewable energy. We are excited to welcome President Biden to our beautiful state and to have a federal partner who understands the economic and moral urgency to take bold climate action,” Polis said.