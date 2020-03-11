Biden adds Michigan to win total, delivering blow to Sanders

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI – MARCH 08: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Tougaloo College on March 08, 2020 in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Mississippi’s Democratic primary will be held this Tuesday. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Michigan’s Democratic primary, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago.

The former vice president’s victory in Michigan on Tuesday, as well as Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders, who is urgently seeking to jump-start his flagging campaign.

Sanders could still get a boost later in the night in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state.

But fewer delegates were at stake than in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, where Biden’s decisive performance again showed his strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.