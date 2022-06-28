GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado 2022 Democratic primary race for District 3 was between three candidates. Adam Frisch declared victory with just under 95% of ballots counted.

Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo.

Frisch is a local businessman and former city councilman who was active on the Western Slope for two decades, according to his website. According to Frisch’s site, the issues he will target are inflation, education and the environment.

He faced off against Soledad Sandoval Tafoya and Alex Walker in the primary.

Frisch will now face incumbent Lauren Boebert in the general election on Nov. 8.