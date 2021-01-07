A country in ‘deep crisis’: DU professor looks at what led to mob at US Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — A University of Denver professor says the events that unfolded at the US Capitol Wednesday can’t be blamed solely on frustrations over the presidential election.

Nader Hashemi, an associate professor with the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, specializes in issues of democracy, Middle East politics and foreign policy. He says the mob that breached Capitol security reminded him of what is typically seen in developing countries with fragile political systems.

“These are countries where democracy is hanging by a thread. It reminded me of many authoritarian countries in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe,” said Hashemi.

The people who forced their way into the Capitol were part of a group protesting the results of the presidential election, as Congress worked to count electoral votes inside.

Hashemi says the election may have been the trigger for their actions, but the root of the issue dates back decades.



“I think it really has to do with fundamentally, the fact that millions of Americans have given up on our political system. The deep polarization, the deep partisanship, the lack of social trust in other citizens and in government — all of these things are signs of a country in deep crisis and a democracy that is on steep decline,” said Hashemi.

He believes the divide in the country has been fueled for years by growing economic inequality, along with social and political disparity. Hashemi says the Black Lives Matter movement and protests over the summer are part of the same storyline.

“The people who were on the streets of the United States this past summer were also in their own way telling us that the current system of government, our economic policies, our social policies aren’t working for them either,” said Hashemi.

Hashemi says the idea that the current political climate will change with a new leader is unrealistic and does not take into account the years of friction leading up to this point.

“I think we need to be brutally honest in terms of the problems that are facing this country. What happened in Washington, DC is not just a passing moment,” said Hashemi.