DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers will be headed back to the state Capitol on Jan. 10 for the start of a new legislative session. Gov. Jared Polis shared his priorities for lawmakers on “Colorado Point of View.”

A 19-person committee is already set to get to work at the end of the month to address a long-term plan for property tax relief. That idea was proposed and passed from the special session just before Thanksgiving, after voters rejected Proposition HH.

Polis said the short-term relief passed during that four-day special session helps, but he said it wasn’t enough. He’s now looking for a long-term deal that prevents rates from increasing too fast, adding he wants to see rate reductions for commercial properties to help small businesses.

The governor said his top priority for 2024 is saving people money.

“Housing is people’s biggest cost. Whether it’s mortgage or rent, for almost every Colorado family, it’s the biggest cost,” the Democrat said. “We need to make it more affordable for young families, for 26-year-olds living in their parents’ basements, for whoever it is we want to make sure that we can grow in a smart way and an affordable way.”

