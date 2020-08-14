Polis: Mandatory face covering mandate extended 30 days

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis extended the Executive Order requiring face coverings to be worn at indoor public places for the state of Colorado an additional 30 days on Friday.

The order was amended to exempt people performing “life rites” from the mandate. According to the amendment, “life rites” include wedding ceremonies, graduations, funeral services, baptisms, bris ceremonies, and other religious ceremonies.

The mandate was originally issued on July 16 and was set to expire this weekend. Polis announced on Wednesday that he planned to the extend the mandate.

Indoor spaces include publicly or privately owned, managed or operated, enclosed indoor area that is accessible to the public, is a place of employment, or is an entity that provides services. Answers to other questions regarding the mandate can be found here.