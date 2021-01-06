Polis, health department ask CDC for $10 million to get vaccines to rural Colorado

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis joined the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for $10 million to help get COVID-19 vaccines to rural communities.

In a letter, Polis and CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan requested funds through the CARES Act Unemployment Extension. They said money is needed to get vaccine doses to communities that are difficult to reach.

“Any delay in receiving additional resources and funding for the vaccination process would further exacerbate the health inequities that already exist in our state and communities. It is our understanding that funds for high risk and under-served populations are distributed to the states at your discretion,” Polis and Hunsaker Ryan said in the letter. “Our goal is to work for all Coloradans during this pandemic, and that includes serving our most vulnerable populations during this critical time.”

As of Wednesday, 127,425 doses had been administered in Colorado since the state received its first shipment on Dec. 14.

“An allocation of $10 million to the state of Colorado will be quickly directed toward these communities to make an immediate impact towards our state’s critical goal to vaccinate all of those who call Colorado home,” the letter states.

Colorado is currently in Phases 1A and 1B of its vaccine rollout plan.