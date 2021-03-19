Polis gets backlash for Meat Out Day’s targeting Colorado’s largest export

A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis’ plan to cut greenhouse gases through a statewide meat-free diet day may have backfired when it drew ire from the state’s meat producers and agriculture communities.

Polis announced a statewide “Meat Out Day” to be celebrated on March 19 where Coloradans are asked to abstain from all things meat.

In response, more than two dozen Colorado counties have declared a “Meat In Day,” particularly those with heavy concentrations of the state’s historic agricultural and ranching industries.

The governors of both Nebraska and Wyoming have declared meat celebrations for Saturday, as well.

The state brings in roughly $6.3 billion in cash receipts, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, two-thirds of which is livestock rather than crops. Every Colorado county raises beef, and agriculture is second only to oil and gas in Colorado’s economic impact.

Cattle farming, in particular, is lucrative but the state’s urbanization means urban employment simply outweighs agriculture. Crops and livestock production only account for 1% of the overall jobs.

That beef goes a long way, however.

Beef in particular and meat products in general are Colorado’s number one export. Combined with pork and animal hides, meat and meat products comprised 14% of Colorado’s total export value last year.

Each animal product in particular is high on the export value list.

Beef production is the highest single export value on an annual basis. Last year, fresh or chilled beef brought in $531 million in export value, more than any other category.

Meat and meat products were six of the state’s most valuable exports in 2020.