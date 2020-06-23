Polis announces new Adjutant General, Executive Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

DENVER (KDVR) — Brigadier General Laura Clellan is Colorado’s new Adjutant General and Executive Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Governor Polis announced on Tuesday. Clellan replaces General Michael Loh, who was appointed to lead the Air National Guard.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the TAG in a time when our state and nation need us more than ever. I look forward to the opportunity to build on what General Loh has accomplished and I am committed to ensuring we build an inclusive culture that is always ready and always there for the communities we serve,” Clellan said.

Clellan, with over 26 years of leadership and management experience, has served as the Commanding General for the Colorado Army National Guard, the Land Component Commander and the 193rd Military Police Battalion Commander for the Colorado Army National Guard in Colorado and at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2011.

She previously worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Department of Veterans Affairs.