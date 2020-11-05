Polis: 1 out of every 100 people in the Denver area is contagious with COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have reached an all-time high in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials said Thursday.

Currently there are 894 people in the hospital with the coronavirus.

Additionally, the state’s 3,369 new cases reported yesterday is the highest number reported so far, although Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Hurlihy said this is partially attributable to the lack of testing early on in the pandemic.

Currently, about 1 out of every 100 people in the Denver area is contagious.

“This is a wake up call,” Polis said.

Polis asked all Coloradans to avoid socializing with people outside their households, wear a mask, and keep your distance from others even if you’re wearing a mask.

“I know this sounds daunting, but if we make these changes through November we can be on a better trajectory for the holidays,” Polis said. “We need to buckle down.”