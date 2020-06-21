Police use of less lethal weapons to the face, head during protests across the country leave many permanently damaged

Police officers stand behind a wall of tear gas smoke after they attempt to disperse people marching along Colfax Ave. in Denver during the fourth consecutive day of protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.(Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Note: Some photos in the GoFundMe pages listed are graphic.

DENVER (KDVR) — The use of less lethal weapons by police during protests and demonstrations in Denver has resulted in a lawsuit as well as a temporary restraining order against the DPD.

Gov. Jared Polis has also recently signed into law a broad police accountability bill over concerns of use of force by police officers.

In Colorado, up until June 9, five individuals reported being hit in the head and/or face by less lethal weapons by police during protests.

A 21-year-old reported getting struck on May 30 around 9:30 p.m. while walking to his car.

Russell Strong, a Lakewood resident, was struck on May 30 while protesting at Civic Center Park and will need several facial reconstructive surgeries. Strong had broken bones around his eye, and the right side of his jaw will need to be realigned.

A GoFundMe is available to assist Strong with medical bills.

On May 29, Megan Matthews was also struck in the face by Denver Police while protesting at the Capitol.

MLB All Star, Dale Murphy, tweeted and said on May 30 his son was also struck in the eye while protesting in Denver. Murphy says a kind stranger immediately drove him to the hospital emergency room.

Last night, my son was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd. His story is not unique. Countless others have also experienced this use of excessive police force while trying to have their voices heard. — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

The final individual who was struck in the face and/or head in Denver that was reported has not provided specific information about his incident.

In addition to the five cases in Colorado, multiple cases of people being hit in the face and/or head have been reported across the country as well.

Rubber bullets and similar projectiles have damaged eyes or blinded at least 20 individuals from ages 16 to 59, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, since protests began over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some of the injuries reported across the country:

A GoFundMe has been set up for a man named H Aden in Minneapolis, who was hit by a rubber bullet during protests and sustained a broken orbital bone, broken cheek bone, broken nose, fractured jaw and partial eye damage.

In Ohio, a GoFundMe was set up for a woman name Lisa, who was struck in the head by a tear gas canister and three rubber bullets, according to the GoFundMe page.

Bomani Ray Barton, a 23 year-old musical artist and sound engineer from Austin, Texas, has a GoFundMe after being hit in the hip, arm and face with rubber bullets, according to the GoFundMe page.