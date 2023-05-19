DENVER (KDVR) — The Edgewater Police Department said a toddler found a bag of pills at the McDonald’s playground on Wednesday.

Police said a woman went to the station at approximately 10 a.m. to report that her son, a toddler, had found a bag of blue pills while he was playing on the playground.

There were approximately 20 pills, weighing a total of 5.5 grams, in the bag that the woman brought to police.

The pills are suspected to be fentanyl, police said, and they don’t know how the bag made its way to the playground at the restaurant located at 1701 Sheridan Blvd.

EPD said officers responded to the McDonald’s in an attempt to find witnesses or video surveillance but found neither.