Police: STOP speeding during pandemic!

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police agencies across the state are noticing an uptick in the number of speeding tickets they’re writing.

This comes at a time when Coloradans are being asked to stay at home.

“With everything going on in today’s world, traffic is obviously lighter, but what we’re seeing is: speeds are growing,” said Ty Countryman, spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From 100mph to people driving 120mph in a 65mph zone, Lakewood Police are seeing it all.

"They’re traveling at double, two and a half times the speed limits and that’s only going to create bigger issues,” Countryman said.

These two people do not subscribe to the Lakewood Police Twitter account. Had they been on Twitter instead of doubling speed limits, they would know that the police are actually #StillHere. Please slow down #Colorado. pic.twitter.com/3mlQkfmHL2 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 25, 2020

When it comes to tickets, in the last week alone, Lakewood Police have written somewhere in the twenties.

According to Countryman, many people are saying they didn’t realize they were driving that fast.

"I wouldn’t know how you don’t know you’re going 100mph on 6th Avenue,” Countryman said.

Officers, like everyone else, have been taking steps to minimize their contact with people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"But people are speeding at such a high pace and a high rate that we have no other alternatives but to stop and write them tickets,” Countryman said.