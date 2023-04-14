NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect on Friday night, the Thornton Police Department said.

The Northglenn Police Department and Thornton SWAT said they were trying to contact a person who violated probation on attempted murder out of Denver in the 300 block of Malley Drive around 5 p.m. The department tweeted that a shelter-in-place had been issued at 5:40 p.m. after the suspect barricaded himself.

The suspect had a woman and three children barricaded with him and when police tried to negotiate their release, shots were fired at officers, TPD said.

The suspect later fired more shots at police and a Thornton officer returned fire, striking the suspect, TPD said. Police rendered life-saving measures but the suspect died at the hospital, the department said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 7 p.m. and NPD said there was no threat to the community.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.