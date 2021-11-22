Police searching for missing 17-year-old in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen at 11:30 Sunday night in Cascade.

Dreah Dickenson disappeared from the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway. She was wearing pajamas and possibly a purple jacket.

Dickenson, who has a history of running away, is a client at a recovery center and escaped, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 106 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Dickenson, you are asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen 17 year old Dreah Dickenson?



Last seen 11/21/21, 11:30 pm, 5200 blk of Pikes Peak Hwy in Cascade.



Last seen wearing unk colored pajamas and possibly a purple jacket.

We currently have deputies & Search and Rescue in the area searching. Call 719-390-5555 if seen. pic.twitter.com/i8H6Il4xAm — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 22, 2021