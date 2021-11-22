Police searching for missing 17-year-old in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen at 11:30 Sunday night in Cascade.
Dreah Dickenson disappeared from the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway. She was wearing pajamas and possibly a purple jacket.
Dickenson, who has a history of running away, is a client at a recovery center and escaped, according to the sheriff’s office.
She is described as 5-foot-1, 106 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you see Dickenson, you are asked to call 719-390-5555.