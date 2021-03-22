Live updates: Police searching for active shooter in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Several police departments and emergency personnel are on scene of an active shooter situation at the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.

UPDATE: (4:20 p.m.): Boulder police say it is still an active situation:

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

(4:16 p.m.): SkyFOX was directed to leave the area as police have launched drones in the air.

(4:13 p.m.): Massive amount of law enforcement are staged around the King Soopers:

(4:10 p.m.): Gov. Polis just tweeted about the situation:

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

(4:09 p.m.): FOX31’s Shaul Turner is on scene:

He was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers in Boulder on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired.

updates @KDVR #Bouldershooting pic.twitter.com/g9hEE7AQFM — Shaul Turner (@ShaulTurner) March 22, 2021

(4:07 p.m.): From Boulder Community Health: “One patient on the way. Situation still very unclear.”

(4:04 p.m.): Boulder police are telling crews and people around the store to back off and they have a car surrounded.

(4:02 p.m.): Police are going car to car in the King Soopers parking lot.

(3:56 p.m.): Police continue to escort shoppers out of the store. Officers were seen by FOX31’s Vicente Arenas going into the store with battering rams.

Three air ambulances have landed nearby.

(3:44 p.m.): Police led someone in handcuffs out of the store without a shirt or pants on with what looked like blood on their leg and put them into an ambulance.

Witness Daniel Douglas said he was in the store grabbing lunch.

“As we were waiting on the pizza and we started hearing gunshots. It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”

Douglas said a lot of people were crying.

“My nerves are so racked right now I’m having a hard time talking,” he said.

ORIGINAL: Police in Boulder are searching for what has been described as an active shooter situation.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.

Boulder SWAT approaching King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive where there is an active shooter (Credit: KDVR)

A witness says they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks. The witness says a guy was wearing tactical gear carrying an “AR-15 style weapon.” The witness says they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through delivery entrance. The witness says they ran to the fire station down the street, it wasn’t open so they found a business to shelter in. The witness said the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

Boulder police confirm the situation and are telling everyone to avoid the area.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have deployed SWAT to the scene.

Our SWAT team is on the way to assist. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/IMeJJeEdLM — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 22, 2021

CU Alert: Boulder Police are responding to an active shooter at the King Soopers at Table Mesa and Broadway in south Boulder. AVOID THE AREA. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) March 22, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch live coverage from FOX31 NOW above.