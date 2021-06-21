Police ordered witnesses to take cover moments before Arvada shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — From the police tape to the shell casings, you could see multiple signs of life disrupted in Olde Town Arvada on Monday.

However, few people had a closer vantage point than Cliff Rohlfe’s wife, Erin.

“It happened 10, 20 feet away from her. She heard the shots,” he said.

Erin Rohlf is a licensed social worker and therapist who was in the middle of a session with a client when a police officer stormed in and told her to take cover under a desk.

Moments later, she learned an officer was shot just a few feet from her office window.

“When they let her leave, she was walking through shell casings,” Cliff said.

A block away, Ryan O’Connor was also hard at work in his office when he realized something serious had happened just up the street. He saw police cars swarming his normally quiet city block.

“Every lunch break around 12:30 or 1 p.m., I go for a walk. Today I didn’t. It was unit after unit after unit arriving,” he said.

Both men are shaken and frustrated.

They’re also more convinced than ever that if it can happen in Olde Town Arvada, it can happen anywhere — gun violence yet again claiming multiple lives in a place few would ever expect it to happen.