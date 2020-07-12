Police looking for suspects after 2 women attacked on High Line Canal Trail in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two women in separate incidents were attacked on High Line Canal Trail on July 8 and July 11, according to the Aurora Police Department.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, a woman was jogging on the trail around East 1st Avenue and Moline Street when a man hit her several times with a board.

She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, APD reported. An update on her condition has not been given.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s and approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall. APD says he has an athletic build and has short black “high and tight” hair.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a black shirt and black pants. He was spotted later wearing a gray sweatshirt and was seen riding a child’s bike.

APD provided a sketch of the suspect from Saturday’s attack:

APD sketch of suspect in High Line Canal assault on July 11

Another woman was struck with a board while riding her bike with her children around East 2nd Avenue at 11:30 a.m. on July 8. She and her children were able to get away from the assailant and call police. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect in her attack is different from the incident on Saturday. She described a Black male approximately 6-foot tall with curly hair. APD did not provide a sketch of her attacker.

APD has increased patrol around the area and suggests some safety tips to keep in mind:

• Pay attention to your surroundings. Criminals tend to avoid people who appear self-assured, so walk purposefully and with confidence.

• Avoid walking at night or in dimly lit areas. If you must walk in the evening, walk in pairs whenever possible and along familiar routes.

• Trust your instincts. If you feel you are in danger, respond immediately. If you feel someone is following you or could hurt you, yell ‘Fire’ instead of ‘help.’ People are more likely to respond to your call for assistance.

Anyone with information on either or both of these cases is asked to email APDCrimeTips@auroragov.org. Tipsters can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720.913.7867. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.